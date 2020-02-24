Snoop To Talk About Disrespect Between Black Men And Women On ‘Red Table Talk’

If there’s a large enough conversation happening in our community, you can rest assured that it will come up in some form or fashion on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “Red Table Talk.”

And for the past few weeks, the discussion that has dominated discussion in the Black community specifically is Gayle King’s question to Lisa Leslie about Kobe’s legacy and rapper Snoop Dogg’s response to it.

Today, on Jada’s Instagram, she shared that Snoop Dogg would be coming to the table to talk about the whole ordeal.

For those who don’t remember or missed this debacle, it all stemmed from Gayle King asking Lisa Leslie if she felt that Kobe Bryant’s legacy would be tainted by the allegations of rape that were lodged against him in 2003.

Several people felt the question was inappropriate or ill-timed. Many people expressed this sentiment. But Snoop took it much further than that. He called Gayle a “funky, dog-haired b*tch” and for days went on a campaign to not only lampoon her but speak in a manner that many interpreted as thinly veiled threats.

More than just a conversation about the question, rape culture, and redemption, the discussion unearthed the disconnect between Black men and Black women. In this particular instance, we saw it in the way Black men speak to and about us when we do something that displeases them. Personally, I found myself disappointed by more than a few Black men and their thoughts not on Gayle’s questions but on Snoop’s response.

As we reported Snoop apologized for his comments, saying that after a conversation with his mother, he realized the error of his ways and acknowledged the fact that he wasn’t raised this way. Gayle King accepted.

I hope that being surrounded by Black women of three different generations, Snoop will be able to speak to not only to his comments on Gayle King but the career he’s made disrespecting Black women.

We shall see.

This special episode of “Red Table Talk,” airs on Wednesday, February 26 at 9am PT / 12pm ET.

