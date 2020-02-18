Boris Kodjoe Schools T.I. On How To Keep A Marriage Together

It’s no secret that rapper T.I. and his wife singer Tiny have had their fair share of relationship woes. It’s all been documented for us to see. But for those who may have missed it, there’s been infidelity, imprisonment, public embarrassment and even a divorce filing.

Recently, on T.I.’s podcast ExpediTIously, the Harrises were joined by another celebrity couple Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker. I’m sure the four talked about a host of things. But one clip in particular made the moment go viral was when T.I. asked about enduring marital problems and keeping them “in house.”

Find out how it all went down below.

T.I.: One thing I can say, speaking from a married couple that has not been as good at keeping your problems in house, how do you make it look so easy and how do you guys seem so perfect? It’s the cat eyes ain’t it? It’s the damn cat eyes.

Nicole: How long have you guys been married?

Tiny: It’ll be 10 in 2020.

T.I.: Damn. It’s been that long.

Boris: We’ll be 15 in 2020.

Nicole: Which is like 70 years in Hollywood.

Boris: I always say, life’s not easy but it’s simple. And what I mean—I tell my kids that all the time. If you make some right choices, life can be very simple. There might be challenges that might come up, that you’re not in control of—which is the not easy part. But if you have a solid constitution of values and principles you can get over those challenges. And in a relationship, I think it’s the same thing. When you are willing to give the other person the space to mess up cuz we all human. You have to be willing to give your partner a chance to f*ck up royally and not run for the hills. But to stick it out, grow through the process, with your partner as well as individually and you come out of the other end a better human.

T.I.: I think that’s how she got to be such a good human. Because of me f*cking up so much.

Boris: She gave a loooot of space.

Tiny: But my thing is, how do you keep it where it stays inside, stays in house. I haven’t heard any dirt on them.

Boris: I don’t think there’s a lot of major dirt but we also respect each other enough that I would never want to embarrass myself or her or the kids or anybody.

T.I.: That’s so sweet. You making all of us look bad.

Boris: Well, you asked me a question. What do you want me to do, lie?

T.I.: (Jokingly) Show’s over, man!

Tiny: Laughs That is a good man.

T.I.: I’m just joking but I admire that.

Whew ,chile. They laughed it off. But as a member of the listening audience, the air felt tight. And apparently, I wasn’t the only one. See what people had to say about the moment.

Boris: I respect my family enough not to embarrass them T.I.: pic.twitter.com/7bUaxXGuBL — InternationalP (@TravelinTrilogy) February 16, 2020 I’ll never listen to that TI podcast but good on Boris Kodjoe for letting him know hes a piece of shit without even having to say it. — Miyah (@Miyah_theBee) February 16, 2020 Hmmmm…what did you think about Kodjoe’s comments?

