1. Klobuchar Past Under A Microscope

2. Jackson State Supporters Rally After President Arrested

3. Deval Patrick, Last Black Candidate In 2020 Race, Drops Out

4. Coronavirus Gets Official Name As Deaths Swell Past 1,100

5. Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: