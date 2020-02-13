Russ Rant: Hair Discrimination

It’s sad but true that people were and still are being discriminated against based on their hair. They’ve been denied jobs and even the opportunity to graduate from high school. Last time Russ checked, locs don’t prevent learning or hinder work. It’s crazy. Why are people being judged based on their hair? Locs are part of some peoples spirituality and religions, they should not be looked down upon. A lot of people who are judging people for wearing locs are completely missing that there are people under their noses at their business or school with neo-natzi hair cuts. On the other hand, Russ doesn’t agree with facial tattoos. Those aren’t the best choices. People often can’t see past what you look like.

