Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony

Though a public memorial has been scheduled for Kobe Bryant and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash at the Staples Center on February 24, Bryant and his daughter Gianna, have already been laid to rest in a private ceremony.

ETOnline.com and and other outlets have reported that a private funeral was held for the two last Friday in Corona del Mar, California.”Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss,” ET reported that a source shared with them. “The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it’s still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.”

There is no word on who attended the service, although Kobe and his daughter were survived by his wife Vanessa, and their three daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3 and Capri, 8 months. Although he was in touch with his older sisters, Sharia and Shaya, it’s unknown whether the rift with he and his parents was healed before his untimely passing.

