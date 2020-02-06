Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial To Take Place February 24 At Staples Center, Jay Z Speaks On His Death

Finally we have news on when the public memorial for Kobe Bryant will be held. Monday, February 24 is the date and the location is Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

The memorial will honor Bryant and eight others who were killed last month in a helicopter crash, two sources familiar with the event informed the LA Times on Thursday.

Jay Z speaks on the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/CA7RUaAKLi — BOMM (@BOMMPodcast) February 5, 2020

The event will cap weeks of tributes across the city following the Jan. 26 crash that killed the Lakers icon, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as parents, coaches and players on Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team.

In the aftermath of the crash, fans and the public at large gathered at L.A. Live and Staples Center — where the Lakers star player became a basketball legend — to grieve. On top of that, fans from around the world have also trekked to the crash site in Calabasas to pay their respects. Last Friday, before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers put on an emotional tribute at Staples Center led by LeBron James.

It was last week that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said a memorial was in the works.

“I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court,” he told reporters.

“It’s a reminder how much unity we have, though. We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well.”

A cording to the LA Times report, planning for the massive event is underway. Staples Center previously hosted memorials for Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.

