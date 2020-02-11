On the eleventh day of Black History Month, Empire actor Jussie Smollett was indicted in Chicago by a special prosecutor for allegedly staging an anti-gay, racist attack in January 2019.

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In detail, the actor formally known as Jamal Lyon described his attack as, two masked men that poured bleach on him, beat him, and looped a rope around his neck. He claimed the men yelled, “This is MAGA country”, referencing President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Smollett said that he could see the white skin around the eyes of one of his attackers.

Prosecutors felt he created this story, in hopes to advance his acting career. Even after authorities dropped all charges against Smollett with his $10,000 bail.

“I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I was being accused of,” Jussie told reporters after a court hearing. He continued by thanking the state of Illinois “for attempting to do what’s right.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Jussie Smollett Indicted By A Special Prosecutor In Chicago was originally published on foxync.com

Also On Black America Web: