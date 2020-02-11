Dwyane Wade Says He Supports His 12-Year-Old Identifying As Female

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, consider themselves allies to the LGBTQ+ community. Wade opened up on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” about their experiences with their 12-year-old child, Zaya.

Wade said that he and Union are “proud … parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community — and we’re proud allies as well,” during a recent appearance on Ellen.

“We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously,” he explained. “When a child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with an issue, when a child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can — and that doesn’t change because sexuality’s now involved in it.”

The former basketball player spoke about the day Zion, came home and said that he would like to be addressed using the pronouns she/her and be called Zaya.

“Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home — first Zion, I don’t know if everybody knows, originally named Zion, born as a boy — came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I am ready to live my truth, and I want to be referenced as ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,'” Wade said.

After speaking with Zaya, Wade and Union wanted to get as much education and information as they could, he said. “So internally, now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have,” he added.

“My wife reached out to everybody on the cast of ‘Pose’,” he continued. “We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunities to be her best self.”

