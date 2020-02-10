Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’

If you’ve been itching for a new Janet Jackson album, you won’t have to wait much longer.

The music icon announced she will be releasing a new album titled “Black Diamond” this summer. Additionally, the mom-of-one will be headlining a world tour to accompany the release.

Jackson revealed the album title is an ode to the strength of the jewel, she wrote, “Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy.”

Read her full post below:

Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled “Black Diamond”.

—

Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.

—

I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond

—

A special pre-sale code will be sent ONLY to my mailing list subscribers tomorrow, Feb. 11! Click link in bio to sign-up for my mailing list on my website Tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 13 at 12 pm!

—

European & Additional World Dates To Be Announced!

Jackson’s last album release was in 2015 when she dropped “Unbreakable.” Are you excited for a new Janet album? Let us know in the comments.

