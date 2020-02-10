Gabrielle Union To Sue Simon Cowell For ‘Endangering Her Life’ With Cigarette Smoke On AGT Set

Word on the curb is that Gabrielle Union is preparing a lawsuit against her former “America’s Got Talent” boss Simon Cowell, accusing him of “endangering her life” by smoking cigarettes on set of the hit NBC competition show.

According to the Daily Mail, an insider said: “Gabrielle was always cross that Simon would smoke when the cameras weren’t running. For her, this is a big deal. She believes his smoking has put her life in danger. It can cause cancer and she doesn’t think she deserves to have been at risk when she was at work. This lawsuit will be sent to Simon at any moment. She is determined to see this one through.”

It’s worth noting that California’s strict tobacco laws ban employers from “smoking in indoor workplaces, including restaurants, bars and enclosed workplaces.”

Meanwhile, Cowell is a reported chain-smoker who once said, “If I tried to cut out cigarettes completely, I would have a real problem: too boring.”

We previously reported… Union was let go from their stint on “America’s Got Talent” after she spoke out about ‘problematic’ situations on set.

According to Love B Scott’s blog, a source at NBC confirmed the news, saying: “[Gabrielle’s] contract was not renewed after being the #1 talent on the show, NBC and network TV. She set the record for her Golden Buzzer. They only replace the women and blacks at Simon (Cowell)’s whim. She wouldn’t walk away from $12 million because she’s ‘busy.’ Based on weekly interactions on social media, by the time AGT finale aired Gabrielle was the #1 talent on network TV for 2019. Why not pick up someone’s option in extreme success?”

The NBC source added: “Social media engagement is the new measuring stick for talent and Simon isn’t on social media. Juliane and Gabrielle were both way higher ranked/engaged than Howie. The idea the network wants to ‘switch things up’ only applies to women and Black folks.”

The source also said of former AGT host Nick Cannon, “Nick Cannon wasn’t crazy. He walked away from 8-figures over how [AGT] operates.”

