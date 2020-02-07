Russ Rant: Not Defending Gayle King

Yesterday Russ made comments surrounding the Gayle King situation that lead people to believe that he was defending her. But, he says he wasn’t defending her rather he was, “defending journalism,” and what they’re taught. In Journalism school you’re taught that “if it bleeds it leads,” and Gayle “artfully” asked the question to Lisa Leslie; but he wouldn’t have asked. However, he says that he can understand why she did. In journalism there’s a lot of pressure to be “first” or get an “exclusive,” and how to do that is exclusively up to the journalist. So, Russ says he understands that perspective but makes it clear that he personally wouldn’t have gone there.

