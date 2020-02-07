Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24

The public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and eight others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month has been set. The city of Los Angeles will hold the public memorial on February 24 at Staples Center, per the Los Angeles Times.
It is not lost on Kobe fans that the numbers 2 and 24 represent the playing numbers of Kobe’s daughter Gianna and Bryant for the second half of his career.
After nearly a month worth of tributes across the city and world for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, parents, coaches, and players on the Mamba Academy basketball team.
It’s the latest major memorial service to take place in Staples Center in many months. Nipsey Hussle‘s memorial service was held in the venue as was Michael Jackson‘s in July 2009. Ticket information has yet to be made available for Bryant’s service.
