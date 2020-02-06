Tinashe is hitting the road this spring. The singer announced her Tour For You on Tuesday (February 4) in support of her Songs For You album she released independently back in November.
The 19-show trek begins in Detroit on April 20. She’s expected to stop in the DMV on April 23. The tour wraps up in Seattle this May.
Tickets go on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
Tour For You Dates:
April 20 – Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
April 21 – Chicago Ill. @ House of Blues
April 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit
April 23 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
April 24 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
April 25 – Philadelphia Pa. @ TLA
April 27 – New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
April 29 – Toronto, O.N. @ Danforth Music Hall
May 9 – Denver Co. @ Summit
May 11 – Houston, Tx. @ House of Blues
May 12 – Dallas Tx. @ House of Blues
May 15 – Phoeniz, Az. @ Crescent Ballroom
May 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco
May 17 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
May 18 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
May 19 – San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall
May 22 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom
May 23 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre
Tinashe Releases Tour Dates was originally published on 92q.com