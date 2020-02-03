Tia Mowry On The Big Chop: “It Was Time”

New year, new ‘do.

Tia Mowry surprised her followers on Instagram with a much shorter look, debuting a big chop last Friday. As she showed off her new look she captioned it, “It was time!” “This.Is.Me” and “#selfcare isn’t selfish.”

This isn’t the first time Mowry has switched things up. After breaking onto the scene with a big head of loose curls on “Sister, Sister”, the beauty went for a pixie cut while starring on “The Game.” At the time, in 2012, she admitted she had a hard time embracing the look. However, it was so easy to maintain that she couldn’t help but fall in love with it.

“I cried! I’m just going to be honest with you, I definitely cried,” she told Us Weekly back then. “I really wasn’t expecting the shock value. A lot of people ask me, ‘What advice would you give to women who want to chop it off?’ I said, ‘Don’t think about it because if you do you won’t do it.’ But it’s very liberating and it definitely saves time.”

This time around though, her big chop is all about embracing her natural curls. She shared last year that she was wearing her her totally natural for the first time on Netflix series “Family Reunion” since her “Sister, Sister” days with twin Tamera.

Lovely.

Mowry has been a woman of many looks over the years, including curly styles and others that were more ornate and required extensions.

What do you think of her new look?

