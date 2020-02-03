Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Want To Raise Their Baby In Canada Because America Is Too Racist

Jodie Turner-Smith does not want to raise her baby in America because she says “the racial dynamics over here are fraught.”

The actress is expecting her first child with husband Joshua Jackson, and in a new interview, the “Queen & Slim” star revealed they’re considering raising their baby abroad, per PEOPLE.

“The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here,” Turner-Smith told the Sunday Times

She added: “I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.”

So, where does the couple want to uproot to?

“England has gone off the rails,” the British actress said, “so I was thinking maybe Canada.”

Jackson was born in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Turner-Smith and Jackson tied the knot last month but have yet to publicly confirm the news.

“I haven’t said to anybody, ‘Yeah, we got married’, ” she said. “People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me ‘Congratulations’, I say ‘Thank you’. ”

Turner-Smith was raised in England, but after her Jamaican parents divorced, her mother relocated to Gaithersburg, Maryland, with her children.

“So I was really excited when I came to America about meeting black people. But it was a huge culture shock, because I was rejected by the black community. They were like, ‘You talk like a white girl.’ People would call me an Oreo. All I wanted was acceptance,” she said.

Turner-Smith said she “would practice in the mirror, talking in a way that I thought was like black American: cutting you down with my words in five seconds if you came for me.”

She also acknowledged the hate she received when news broke about her marrying Jackson.

“There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man,” she said. “In America interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you. … I’m learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself.”

Despite ongoing rumors that Jackson cheats on every woman the dates (ask Diane Kruger, or Ruth Wilson), Turner-Smith says “We are obsessed with each other,” adding that she “went back and rewatched a lot of [Joshua’s] movies. I do it whenever we’re apart because I miss him so much. He loves that I am obsessed with him.”

So there you have it. Jodi Turner-Smith is obsessed with white Zaddy and has issues with Black folks. Feel free to discuss this in the comments below.

