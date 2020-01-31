Meghan Markle Plotting Hollywood Comeback, ‘Actively Looking’ For Talent Manager

Meghan Markle is reportedly considering a return to Hollywood after stepping down from the British royal family with husband Prince Harry.

“Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach,” a source tells Us Weekly. “It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”

Harry first hinted at his wife’s return to acting in July 2019 when he informed Disney CEO Bob Iger at the “Lion King” premiere in London that Markle “does voiceovers.”

He then added, “She’s really interested.”

Iger responded to the prince, “Sure. We’d love to try.”

Markle also joked with “The Lion King” director Jon Favreau, “That’s really why we’re here — to pitch,” she said

Less than six months later, the Duchess of Sussex signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to the charitable organization Elephants Without Borders.

Meghan made her acting debut in a 2002 episode of “General Hospital,” and landed her big break in 2011 when she was cast on the USA Network legal drama “Suits.”

Six years later she retired to become a working member of the British royal family when she married Prince Harry.

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced plans to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent” while dividing their time between the UK and North America.

Meanwhile, a Markle insider claims the former actress is not as close with her mother, Doria Ragland, as many previously thought.

Ragland, a yoga teacher who lives in Los Angeles, reportedly doesn’t have plans to join her daughter in Canada amid her and Prince Harry’s big move to the country.

“She’s not very close with her mom,” a source told Us Weekly of their relationship.

A second insider notes that Markle’s mom, “has no plans to relocate to Canada,” to be closer to her grandson Archie.

