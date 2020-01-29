Russ Rant: Bad Customer Service

Everyone in the world probably has a story about a time where they received poor customer service. But a recent experience at a hotel really sent Russ over the edge. He says he’ll take the employee who hates their job, the one with a clear attitude and the lazy one over someone suffering from what he calls, “generational servitude syndrome.” He discribes this as when other Black people don’t give you good customer service or completely ignore you because you’re Black. He and his father, who is wheelchair bound, were staying at a hotel, and when they pulled up the concierge headed their way to help them get checked in. Until a white woman pulled up. Then they ran right past Russ and his dad to help the white woman. This incident left Russ so upset that he talked to their supervisor about it!

