CBS Officially Orders Pilot For ‘The Equalizer’ Reboot Starring Queen Latifah

CBS has officially ordered the pilot for an “Equalizer” reboot starring Queen Latifah, which she will also executive produce.

We previously reported…the new series is described as a reimagining of the classic TV show in which Latifah portrays a mysterious but highly skilled figure who helps those with nowhere else to turn, similar to the character Robert McCall, played by Denzel Washington in the “Equalizer” films direct by Antoine Fuqua, per Variety.

The original series starred Edward Woodward and ran for four seasons on CBS between 1985 and 1989. It was adapted into two feature films starring Washington.

News of the series reboot with Latifah already has some fans of the series/films divided.

“I liked Latifah as a rapper, but that’s all. Washington was ok as McCall. But why do we have to keep interjecting political correctness into everything. I promise you this series will fail. People who remember the original series liked it because of Woodward. But try as you may,” wrote one critic about the casting news on Deadline.

Another added, “Just stop with the PC reboots. Please!”

A third wrote “Now more than ever, we need am Equalizer to fight for Truth and Justice for ordinary individuals. Not sure about the casting, (they’re being Smart not trying to clone Edward Woodward, and they better not name the lead character Roberta Mcall), but whether the show connects with viewers will probably depend on the writing…and there are plenty of contemporary issues and problems to create stories around. I’m taking a ‘wait and see ‘ attitude, but I’ve got my fingers crossed.”

And yet another commenter had this to say: “No! Just no. Nothing against the queen. But this lazy male to female switch in this cancel culture man hating #me too era has got to stop. Its ruining everything. killed the terminator and killed star wars. Now your killing denzel?!?!?! How dare you!!!!”

