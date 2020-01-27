Gabrielle Union Fires Back After Terry Crews Throws Her ‘Under The Bus’ Amid AGT Drama

Terry Crews is catching heat across social media for throwing Gabrielle Union under the bus after her controversial ousting from “America’s Got Talent.”

Crews insists he neither experienced nor witnessed any racism or discrimination on the set of AGT—contrary to what Union alleged after she was fired as a judge for complaining about the show’s “toxic culture.”

Crews, who hosts AGT, told TODAY he never saw any racist behavior behind the scenes.

“That was never my experience. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment,” he told the hosts. “When you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source. It’s funny because I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what I should do. She was like, ‘first of all, if it’s coming from an unnamed source — because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly … if she hasn’t made a statement, why would you?’”

Thank u! Cuz girlllllll 😐 Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn't lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth. https://t.co/X1uooWTpmK — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Union did not mention Crews by name, but in a series of tweets posted after his appearance on “Today,” she praised the “multiple witnesses who bravely came forward to let everyone know” she wasn’t lying, and slammed “those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus.”

She went on to note the lack of diversity among production as well as the hair and makeup department.

Union also claimed that the involved parties agreed not to speak about the situation until the investigation is complete: “But if we doing this… ohhhhh baby let’s gooooooooooo!” she tweeted.

Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed… But we already know. https://t.co/8MAfmzSgmI — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Many Black women have taken to Twitter to call out Crews for not defending Gabby the way she did for him when he claimed former WME agent Adam Venit sexually assaulted him at a 2017 party. Crews sued Venit but his case was ultimately thrown out.

Crews even admitted that it was ONLY Black women who supported him when he came forward with his groping story. These same women are now feeling some way about the actor not having Union’s back.

It’s worth noting that Terry Crews ain’t even married to a Black woman, so why are folks shocked that he shaded a Black woman and refuses to believe her allegations? Make it make sense, y’all.

Peep Gabby’s tweets below.

Meanwhile, word on the curb is that Crews threw Union under the bus because NBC promised him a big raise on his AGT contract.

Maaaaaan… We all agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking but if we doing this… ohhhhh baby let's gooooooooooo! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Let's also talk about where the diversity is in the hair & makeup dept for contestants that DOES NOT reflect all that diversity that hits the stage. Let's Google the exec's that run the show & ask follow up ?? about THAT egregious lack of diversity. Let's discuss the facts https://t.co/w40qrBDac1 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Beyond disappointing. Terry Crews could have spoken to his experience without going overboard to discredit @itsgabrielleu. BTW, I didn’t have to know Terry Crews or see what happened to him to support him. Sadly, black women are used to this. https://t.co/2uuQ4Yr6oG — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 24, 2020

