Gay Louisiana Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible Hate Crime

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January 12.

An attorney for the 17-year-old, who was gay, believes the murder was a hate crime based on race and sexual orientation.

“The family has a legal team to help ensure a full, fair, and just investigation is happening,” the attorney told WWL Eyewitness News. “We hope the FBI will get involved because of the perceived conflicts of interest and family relations the local sheriff may have. We’re looking at this as a hate crime based on the race and sexual orientation of Ja’Quarius Taylor.”

Taylor’s family describes him as a “cool person” and “somebody to joke with.”

On the morning of January 12, his body was found in the woods by a lake not far from his home. Authorities say the teen had been shot in the head.

This is Ja’Quarius Taylor. He was 17 yrs old, played the drums at school and was looking forward to graduation. He was found tied up and shot to death in a swamp near Varnado, Louisiana. He may have been targeted b/c of his race and sexual orientation. #JusticeForJD pic.twitter.com/deqOkFxPMd — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) January 25, 2020