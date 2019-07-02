Terry Crews Says He Blamed His Wife For Addiction To Porn [WATCH]

Terry Crews claims he had a porn addiction that nearly destroyed his marriage.

The actor has been open about his porn obsession in the past but on Sunday night, the America’s Got Talent host dished about his road to recovery on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Crews revealed that when his “wife walked out,” he knew he “had to change,” he said.

He credits his wife and a friend who pushed him to go to rehab, and now says his marriage is “better than ever.”

“It was something that porn use led to me being unfaithful years earlier. And what happened was, after years of hiding and not saying anything, she confronted me. She was like, ‘What is it I don’t know about you?’”

When Crews told his wife, she was shocked. “She was like, ‘That’s it. I’m out,’” he told Cohen. “And I was like, ‘Then go, bye!’”

“I was literally thinking, ‘It’s her. It’s her fault,’” he continued. “But then I realized, it was me. And all of the sudden, I knew I had to change.”

He added, “I was like, I need to break this. It was something that it was a stronghold, but I thank God I’m out of it,” he said. “You learn that you’ve learned a lot of wrong things. I learned to correct them.”

Crews says he and wifey “are better than ever.”

“We’re back together, super strong. It’s wild because you can’t keep secrets in a relationship. You can’t do it.”

Watch Crews discuss his battle with porn addiction in the clip above.

