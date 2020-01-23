GED Section: Trump Is Not Above The Law

Yesterday the impeachment proceedings went on for 12-14 hours. D.L. says it “must have been exhausting” for the U.S Senate to “put in a full days work” like the rest of us. After all of that time the Senate is still “insisting on having a trial with no evidence or documents” which D.L. calls a lynching. and he says they’re “lynching the truth” because the Senate is determined to keep the facts from getting out. Trump obviously obstructed justice, and put his personal needs above those of the country’s. Basically we all deserve to know what happened and it seems to D.L. that the Senate believes Trump is above the law.

Also On Black America Web: