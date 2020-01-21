Beyoncé Signs With Sony/Atv Music Publishing & Plus-Sized Fans Slam Her Adidas X Ivy Park Collection

Beyoncé has signed with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, where she will continue her longtime working relationship with chairman Jon Platt.

Sony/ATV is the largest music publisher in the world.

Platt brought Rihanna over to the company last fall after moving from Warner/Chappell to Sony/ATV earlier in the year, per BET.

As noted by Variety, Jay-Z previously called Platt his “brother” and said he was “the Obama of the music industry,” the rapper said when the publishing exec honored at the annual City of Hope Spirit of Life dinner in October 2018. “This man has worked his way up from a Denver DJ to be the highest-ranking black executive,” he said.

Beyoncé, who performed at the event, added: “I’m so honored to celebrate you tonight,” she said of Platt. “Most people in this industry lead with their ego, but you lead with your heart. You’ve touched so many lives, mine included.”

Platt also praised Beyoncé at the City of Hope event. “I was reminded even when you’re the biggest talent in world, it still comes down to hard work,” he said. “She leads by example. She shows all of us how to dream big.”

In related news, Bey’s Adidas x Ivy Park collection dropped on Saturday and quickly sold out. But many fans are calling foul because the collection offers little for the plus-size community.

Several people shared their frustrations online. According to a press release, the line was only made available in sizes XS – XL; at Adidas, an XL translates to a size 16/18, per Teen Vogue.

“We can love her and still say Bey is wrong for Ivy Park’s size exclusion,” tweeted essayist Candice Marie Benbow. “You can’t celebrate the inclusivity of your other projects, having plus size dancers and background singers, but ignore us again when it comes to this. The exclusion is intentional and I’m tired.”

“Ivy Park not having plus sizes is so gross considering Adidas did 6.41 billion in revenue last quarter and nothing they’re selling is so revolutionary that it would take time to size up. They can afford to and they know how to. They CHOSE not to,” tweeted another user.

Do you agree with the critics?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE