Beyoncè Sent Out New Ivy Park Gear To A Few Famous Friends

Ever since Beyoncé announced the collaboration of her Ivy Park athleisure brand with famous sportswear brand Adidas, people have been thirsting to get their hands on it.

Why? Well, not only did Queen Bey herself model the hell out of the collabo line, but she also sent a number of influential stars, women and men included, a full trunk and closet full of the pieces.

For the last week, those big names have either shared a thank you on their InstaStories (Issa Rae, Zendaya and Eniko Hart, for example), or they showed off all the goodies they received for fans. Some just shared video while most went all out, trying on the clothes or wearing them out.

Ciara likened the big box of Ivy Park gear to a house:

Yara Shahidi got one, too.

La La posed in one of the ‘fits.

You know Tina was going to promote her baby girl’s new venture.

Stylist June Ambrose put her own spin on the Ivy Park gear.

Michelle Williams got a box of course (we’re figuring Kelly Rowland didn’t because she represents athleisure line Fabletics.)

Janelle Monae looks good in everything!

Even Quincy got a box – maybe for his sisters?

While we’re still a little salty that our rolling closet full of Ivy Park x Adidas clothing got lost in the mail, we’re still looking forward to supporting — especially after seeing what the line has to offer thanks to the celebs who modeled it. But we’ll have to wait until there’s an Ivy Park re-up at major retailers cause the line sold out on the 18th, the day it launched. Get them coins, Yoncè!

