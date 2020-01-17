Tevin Campbell ‘Didn’t Actually Start To Live Life’ Until He Left The Music Business [Video]

Tevin Campbell, 43, recently opened up about being a child star and how he took a break from the industry after experiencing a burnout phase.

“When I was a kid I loved to sing, that’s all I did,” he said. “So I wasn’t surprised when it happened. I’m actually really thankful and blessed that I’m still able to do it today. That’s all I know how to do. I can’t flip a burger, I can’t do anything. All I know how to do is sing. I’ve been blessed to be able to make a living doing what I love.”

As noted by MadameNoire, Campbell’s last studio album was his 1999 self-titled project. Since then, the R&B crooner has been maintaining a low profile.

“I don’t act like I love myself, sometimes. I don’t speak like I love myself every now and then. I love myself most of the time. I’m getting there.” — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) December 20, 2019

“When I was in the business, when I was younger, it was more work for me. I didn’t actually start to live my life until I left the business, and you don’t want to do that,” he said. “So, you do make a lot of sacrifices in the business, but you have to stay humble and you have to live that normal life. That’s what I do now. It keeps me grounded.”

He added, “I don’t believe in being treated special or being entitled because you have a talent. I had to get over that. I wasn’t always like that [laughs]. I was a brat. But I would just say, love yourself. You have to just be one with yourself. It’s really important.”

Campbell decided to take a break from the spotlight once he reached his early 20’s.

“Live to be happy, I don’t care what you do,” he said, noting that despite not having easy access to the perks of fame, he’s living his best life.

“There’s a lot of people who are going to try and tell you who you are; try to convince you who you are. When you go home, away from all that, you need to be happy with what’s going on with you. It’s very important.”

Scroll up and watch him tell it via the clip above.

