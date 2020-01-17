Kodak Black Says Prison Officials Are ‘Strategically Killing Me Slowly In Here’

Kodak Black claims there’s a “big conspiracy going on” at Miami’s Federal Detention Center to snuff him out.

The rapper took to Instagram Thursday to detail his inmate experience inside the facility; calling out officials Lieutenant F. Arroyo and Santiago Torres, for targeting him, “setting him up, falsifying incident reports, and interfering with his mail,” per Complex.

“Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date,” the hip-hop star wrote on Instagram.

“There is a big conspiracy going on in this building on Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority,” he continued. “She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary.”

Kodak claims Torres threatened to take his girlfriend off his visitation list. “One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to ‘Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list’. For no other reason but to add insult to my distress. Not being able to see my significant other while locked away in this hell hole.”

He goes on to say that his mother was blocked from visiting him before Christmas and his family are not receiving any of his letters. Kodak also claims prison officials often refuse to feed him.

“My family hasn’t received none of my letters for the holidays. Which is borderline cruel and unethical, but as if all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year’s Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast,” he explained. “I brought it to their attention, but nothing was done for me. Since the camera shows them entering a tray through my flap, but meanwhile there is nothing in my tray when i opened it.”

Kodak’s message noted the death of a fellow inmate named Pete who committed suicide after his health issues were being constantly ignored by prison officers.

“It’s sad because everyone was aware of his health issues and one C O could have found it in the kindness of the heart to do their jobs and simply call medical, his family wouldn’t be mourning his loss as of now,” Kodak said. “Everyone here knows of this tragedy but it’s being hidden from the public eye. I am grateful that I was blessed with a platform to shine a light on this catastrophe and the injustices that go on within the land of these walls.”

“They are strategically killing me slowly in here. I have been humiliated over and over again,” Kodak stated. “I am highly disappointed in the way they have treated not only me, but all the other inmates in this facility.”

