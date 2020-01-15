Timbaland Overcame Addiction, Divorce And Money Woes To Lose 130 Pounds

Music producer Timbaland recently opened up his massive weight loss (130 pounds), beating drug addiction, and the importance of mental health.

In the newest issue of Men’s Health, Timbaland keeps it real about overcoming his addiction to pain meds and how living the fast life affected his overall health.

The award-winning artist recalled how his love of junk food led to a root canal. To ease the pain, he was prescribed OxyContin and Percocet, which he started to abuse.

As his addiction worsened, Timbaland’s personal life suffered. He got a divorce, the IRS filed a $4 million lien against him over unpaid taxes, and he was diagnosed with prediabetes.Timbaland says the painkillers “put me in a great feeling of not caring, of just being free.”

“I’m like traveling, doing shows, popping ’em, having fun, just being ignorant,” he said.

But a terrifying dream about death pushed him to get his sh*t together.

“I had a dream that death was near. I saw myself with a white face. The only things that got me through it were my kids, my girl, the help of God keeping my mind still.”

Timbaland was able to slowly wean himself off the pills. He’s now eating healthier and working out daily with his girlfriend.

He showed off his weight loss on Instagram along with the caption, “There will just come a point where your goal will be greater than the moments as my trainer taught me. It’s now a lifestyle for me.”

