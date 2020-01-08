Taraji P. Henson Launches Hair Care Line: ‘Luxury At An Affordable Price’

Taraji P. Henson is the latest celebrity to launch a hair care line.

TPH by Taraji launches in Target this month and the “Empire” star says she was “was like a mad scientist” during the development of her solution-oriented line, PEOPLE reports.

According to the publication, the collection features 18 products for a variety of hair types.

“Women think that just because you have your hair braided up under a weave or wig that you don’t have to [do anything else]. But you have to take care of it.”

Taraji P. Henson Launches Hair Care: 'If I Didn't Go Into Acting, I Would've Been a Cosmetologist' https://t.co/yPunzC7921 — People (@people) January 7, 2020

Henson’s hair care collection was inspired by her own mane and scalp challenges.

“My scalp wasn’t being cared for,” she says, adding that she begin developing a product specifically for the scalp, after noticing “no one was really paying attention to” that area, she says.

After having her friends test the products and report nothing but positive results, Henson says, “I knew I was onto something.”

“I created applicators that deliver the product to your scalp. It’s not compromised on your fingertips or wasted on your hair.”

TPH has four scalp products: Never Salty scalp scrub and Master Cleanse scalp wash, the Ultra Chill cooling serum and mint condition tingling conditioner, the report states.

“Everything is color coded, we wanted themes,” Henson says, and prices range from $5-$15.

She describes TPH as “luxury at an affordable price point.”

Henson tells PEOPLE that she relies on her products to maintain healthy hair.

“I keep my hair braided down most of the time because I’m working. Sweat builds up from the braids and the wigs, so [every time I take the braids out] I want to make sure my hair is in the best possible condition before I braid it back down again. So Sundays [are] like a spa day. I start with my scalp scrub, and sometimes I’ll use my Master Cleanse, too, so my hair is squeaky clean,” she explained.

“I follow that up with one of my shampoos and masks, then we braid it down with my Glow Up oil so that my hair doesn’t feel brittle and deprived when I take it out.”

The award-winning actress admits she “would have been a cosmetologist” had she not followed her Hollywood dreams.

“My fans trust me, so this is me sharing with them,” Henson says.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE