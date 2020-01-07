Is Julian Castro Reducing His Running Mate Chances With His Endorsement Of Elizabeth Warren?

What You Need To Know:

Just days after suspending his presidential campaign, former HUD Secretary, Julían Castro has endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren. Tuesday night, he made his first campaign appearance with the Massachusetts Senator. No, he’s not taking his name out of consideration when the Democratic race is down to one candidate.

Why You Need To Know:

As the only Hispanic candidate in the race, Secretary Castro knows his worth. Candidates in the #DemsSoWhite primary season recognize his value as well. If, or when, Elizabeth Warren drops out, the white men at the top will “come a-courtin’” for the popular Hispanic and his millions of voters. Politics is a crazy game and yes, this statement is forever true: “Politics makes strange bedfellows.” Just ask the former President and Vice President, Obama and Biden.

(SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER)

