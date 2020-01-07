$80 Million Bounty On Donald Trump’s Head

What You Need To Know:

This weekend, funeral processions for the Iranian military leader and other Iraqi officials moved through the country to the Iranian capital of Tehran. As one might imagine, emotions are high among citizens and eulogists alike. Reports indicate that at one of the stops, during a live broadcast on state TV, one of the eulogists put an 80 million dollar bounty on the head of Donald Trump.

And as an aside, the Iranian went very old school in his appeal, “We are 80 million Iranians, if each one one of us puts aside one American dollar…”

Why You Need To Know:

The acts of violence and the threats of violence are coming fast and furious. This Iranian bounty on Donald Trump follows the Trump tweet over the weekend, “We have … targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture” and “if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets… Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats.”

Well, that’s not going to happen. Donald Trump is already in the middle of a dangerous game of “he started it.” The loss of life is already too high. The closer this country gets to a Senate impeachment trial, the more unstable the threats of violence become.

(SOURCE)

Also On Black America Web: