Faith Evans Not Happy With “Hopelessly In Love” Lifetime Doc

Lifetime has launched their new docuseries Hopelessly In Love, a series that promises to tell the stories of some of the wildest romances in entertainment. Next Saturday, the episode about the rocky marriage between Faith Evans and the late Notorious B.I.G will be airing, but Evans isn’t too happy about it.

RELATED: Lifetime Doc Series Details Love Stories of Faith Evans & Biggie, Lisa Lopes and Andre Rison

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Evans recently told Page Six that she feels the story was pitched to her in a positive way but will be portrayed in another.

“I feel upset that I’m attached to it,” the former Bad Boys Records singer said. “I was told that it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It wasn’t pitched to me as a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place. I am beyond that and have no need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, soil the legacy of Christopher Wallace a k a the Notorious B.I.G.”

Evans also feels that the series is telling the same story that many other documentaries have told before.

“The Tupac stuff, the different women — how many times are people going to talk about that? It was supposed to be a love story, and it turns into cheating and [Lil’] Kim. We’ve come so far past that. [Lifetime’s] all about drama.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The “Never Let You Go” singer added that she isn’t the only one unhappy about the upcoming episode. Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, is upset as well.

“Ms. Wallace is pissed. Everyone was blindsided. She has worked very hard for his legacy to be acknowledged in a more positive light. He’s nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This [doc] is taking steps backward.”

The New Jersey native said she won’t be helping to publicize the upcoming episode either.

“It’s about my morals. I would never do business I’m not proud of at this point in my career. I’m not happy,” she said.

The first episode, detailing the trouble love between TLC’s Lisa Lopes and former Atlanta Falcons star Andre Rison, aired on January 4th.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: