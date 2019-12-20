Watch The Trailer For Ava DuVernay’s New Romance Series ‘Cherish The Day’

It wouldn’t be breaking news for me to tell you that Ava DuVernay is the it girl in Hollywood right now. Hit movies, historic budgets, groundbreaking, game-changing projects on Netflix, she’s poppin.

And the train is not showing any signs of slowing down. According to Shadow and Act, DuVernay is launching a new series on OWN called “Cherish The Day.”

The new project is being described as a roman anthology series of the Oprah-Winfrey founded network.

Shadow and Act reports that Chapter One of “Cherish The Day,” the show’s first season will follow “the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Xosha Roquemore stars as Gently James and Alano Miller stars as Evan Fisher. The couple meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, with the full season spanning five years in eight episodes.”

Additional cast include Cicely Tyson, Anne-Marie Johnson, Michael Beach and Kellee Stewart.

Earlier this year, there were reports that the staff behind the production had achieved full gender parity with a crew of 50 percent women, including 18 women serving as department heads.

Tanya Hamilton is the showrunner and also directed the pilot, which DuVernay wrote. The series is produced by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. DuVernay, Hamilton, Paul Garnes and Oprah Winfrey executive produce.

You can watch the trailer for the series in the video below.

While the network would likely never say this, we can’t help but think this might be OWN’s replacement for the “Love Is” series they canceled after Salim Akil was implicated in that sexual harassment scandal. Either way, this one sounds interesting. It’s set to premiere on OWN in February.

This article was originally published on MadameNoire.com.