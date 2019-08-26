Ava DuVernay Exits Prince Doc

Ava DuVernay has revealed that she’s no longer attached to Netflix’s multipart documentary chronicling the life of Prince.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker had been at work on the project for several months.Deadline also noted that Prince reached out directly to the Queen Sugar creator about working together before his 2016 death.

However, during a conversation with the LA Times, DuVernay revealed she is no longer involved in the doc.“It just didn’t work out,” she said, citing “creative differences” as the reason. “There’s a lot of beautiful material there. I wish them well.”Deadline reported that the filmmaker visited Paisley Park on several occasions and was granted access to Prince’s archives.

“Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses,” Ava tweeted in October 2018 after news of her involvement with the documentary was announced. “The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”

“Prince was a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses. He was like no other. He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries, and shared his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love and great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful.” https://t.co/fNsISCwtzg — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 30, 2018

The project has full the cooperation of the Prince’s estate, Variety reports, which is providing Netflix with interviews, footage and photos from the late singer’s archives.

Now the streaming giant will search for a new director to lead the doc.

