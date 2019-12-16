Ex-Bank Employee Accused Of Taking Cash From Vault Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities are accusing a former Wells Fargo employee of stealing more than $88,000 in cash from the vault of a bank in North Carolina.
An indictment unsealed this week alleges 29-year-old Arlando M. Henderson took the cash from customer deposits on at least 18 occasions throughout 2019 and then rigged the books to try to hide his actions. He is accused of using the money to pay for personal expenses, including a $20,000 down payment on a 2019 Mercedes-Benz.
The Charlotte resident was arrested in San Diego Dec. 4. He faces several charges, including two counts of financial institution fraud and 19 counts of theft.
The FBI also says Henderson destroyed certain documents and made false entries in the bank's books to cover up the theft. As if that poorly-led paper trail wasn't enough to get him caught, Henderson went ahead and made things worse by flexing the alleged stolen cash on social media, taking selfies while holding large stacks of cash.
The Charlotte Observer reports the indictment alleges Henderson regularly posted on social media about his newfound riches, including photos with cash in his hands or all over the floor.
His federal public defender in California did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper Friday.
