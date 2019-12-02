Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley To Marry In 2020 [WATCH]

On Sunday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Porsha Williams finally confirmed she and Dennis McKinley made the decision to move forward with their relationship after months of being on the rocks.

The pair broke off their first engagement when Williams discovered McKinley was cheating on her during her pregnancy. The two share a daughter, Pilar, who was born in March.

On this season’s “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” the 38-year-old is visibly struggling with forgiving Dennis while balancing her new responsibilities as a mother. But somehow through counseling and tears, the couple has found their way back to on another.

Andy Cohen revealed that the new season started shortly after Dennis’ infidelities were revealed. When Cohen inquired about the state of Dennis and Porsha’s relationship in the aftermath, Porsha explained,

“We’re still working it out. We really are. We are re-engaged. Yeah, ’cause we were engaged at first, and then we had a breakup, and then [now] we are working on our family.”

When Cohen asked Porsha if she still trusted Dennis, Porsha doubled down saying, “We’re working on our family. It takes time. I love him, and he loves me, and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do.”

But Cohen was relentless, asking, “And you’re working on the trust?” and Porsha responded, “Absolutely. Yeah, you have to have trust.”

Porsha than fielded questions from callers–one asked if Porsha had set a date to marry the hot-dog entrepreneur.

“Not yet,” Porsha said, “but it will be next year. But we don’t have a set date yet.”

Another shady caller asked, “Is that the same engagement ring on your finger that you had to give back?”

Williams laughed before admitting, “Yes, it’s the same ring. And that was shady! But yes.”

