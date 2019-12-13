Tom’s Surprise: Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. and Tom Joyner go way back. Both of them are living legends who have done a lot for the Black community and America in general. Jackson says that Joyner played a huge role in his Million Man March, so much so that he says there would have been “no Million Man March without Tom Joyner.” He thanks Joyner for “making everybody better.”

Jackson has a new book coming on December 16, called “Keeping Hope Alive: Sermons and Speeches of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr.” It’ll be available everywhere books are sold.

