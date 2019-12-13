Black Mother Who Adopted White Baby Says She’s Been Accused Of Kidnapping Child [Video]

Keia Jones-Baldwin and her husband Richardro, a Black couple from North Carolina, are sharing their experiences as adoptive parents to 2-year old Princeton, who is white.

Back in September, Keia opened up in an interview with Today about how often the police have been called on her and how she has been accused of kidnapping.

Jones-Baldwin recalled the day she was driving around with Princeton when she had to pull over outside a house due to flat tire. The homeowner “called the police and said I stole my car and the baby,” Keia told Today.

She also noted the time police were also called on her while the family was on vacation in Tennessee and doing an “old time, Western photo shoot.”

“The girl behind the camera would disappear and then come back,” Keia said. “Finally she asked, ‘Is that your baby?’ I told her he was. Then she said, ‘I just took picture of this baby with his family two weeks ago.’”

Authorities were called and upon arrival they demanded Keia show custodial documents and a letter proving she had permission to travel with the boy

Keia says she uses the unfortunate moments to inspire others through her Facebook page, Raising Cultures.

“We get a lot of stares,” Keia said. “I’m frequently asked if I’m Princeton’s babysitter… I get, ‘Why didn’t you let him stay with a family of his own race?’”

Keia and her husband have three other adopted children, and she didn’t initially plan on adopting a white baby. But she bonded with Princeton after he was born to a drug-addicted mother.

“My foster care supervisor called and said, ‘Is there any way you can go to the hospital and do skin-to-skin with a baby?’”

Keia and Richardro ended up adopting the boy, who joined older siblings 15-year old Zariyah, 16-year old Karleigh, and 8-year old Ayden.

“I don’t look at family as blood,” Keia said. “I look at family as love. When Princeton came into our lives, he came into our hearts.

Rick and Keia appeared on the “Kelly Clarkson” show recently and received a surprise visit from Princeton’s biological father, who thanked them for accepting his child into their loving home. Scroll up and watch the clip above.

