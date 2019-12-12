Tom’s Surprise: Tyler Perry

It’s Madea! Madea called to wish Tom a happy retirement! “tank you for all the love” over the years. Remembers when they met when she was “working that pole” and he told her that she was going to be somebody. Tyler Perry has a great idea, he says since Madea is retired too they can hang out together at the club whenever they want! (What an interesting visual)

Both Tom and Perry remember first time they met in Detroit, but Tom wishes he’d forget about it! Years ago, the TJMS had a sky show in Detroit and it was packed! One of Tom’s people told him Tyler Perry was there to be a part of the show, but there was no space to add him. Perry says he was very “excited,” to have the opportunity to be on the TJMS. So he sat back stage for the whole 4 hours and never made it on stage. So he thought to himself he had to work harder so that Tom would know who he was. But it wasn’t over yet, they ended up togehter in the elevator at the Omni and Perry said, “Hi I’m Tyler Perry.” Tom instantly felt awful for not bringing him onto the show. Perry forgave him and Tom says he “shouldn’t have.”

Over the years they’ve created a strong bond and have worked together a number of times.

Also On Black America Web: