Tom’s Surprise: Jedda ‘Ms Dupre’

| 12.12.19
Ms. Dupre was J’s “partner in crime” so much so that Tom didn’t allow them to sit next to each other! He separated them like they were bad kids in a classroom. It was like that for years. She brought the gang down to New Orleans for Mardi Gras and showed them a great time. They began calling New Orleans “Ms. Dupreville!”As funny as those two were they had a bit that Tom absolutely hated now after all these years J admitted that it “wasn’t funny,” but Dupre refused to say that. She still thinks it was genius and Tom still hates it.

