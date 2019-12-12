Joel Osteen And Kanye West To Team Up Again [WATCH]

Megachurch pastor Joel Osteen and Kanye West want to take their holy act to other cities next year.

West brought his Sunday Service collective to Osteen’s Lakewood church last month for events that included a conversation with the famed pastor and a performance from the rapper’s’ gospel choir.

The pair will come together once again for an event at New York’s Yankee Stadium on May 2, 2020. Osteen and Ye are also thinking about bringing their show to Kanye’s hometown of Chicago.

“I’d love to do more,” Osteen told TMZ, see the clip above. “He wants to do more so we’ll see. We’re talking about some other events too.”

When asked if Yeezy’s newfound faith is the real deal, Osteen replied, “I feel like he’s definitely genuine.” He continued, “Only God knows a person’s heart. I’m for giving people the benefit of the doubt and he seems like it to me. Every time I’m around him, he’s a great guy. Sincere, he loves to help people out and lift people’s spirits. So that’s a great thing.” Osteen added, “I love the message that he’s spreading.”

Yeezy and Osteen will reunite at Yankee Stadium next year as part of the pastor’s “America’s Night of Hope” series. It will mark Osteen’s third time bringing the series to the venue, but his first doing so with Yeezy. Details are currently being finalized. Tickets for previous Osteen events at Yankee Stadium have cost around the $15.

West joined Osteen at the Lakewood megachurch in Houston last month, where he told attendees that he is “the greatest artist that God has ever created.”

The hip-hop star also noted his belief that God is “using him.”

“Because every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper,’ ” he said.

During the morning service, Kanye labelled strip clubs as a type of sex trafficking.

