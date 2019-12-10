UC Berkeley Student Goes Viral For Racist, Sexist, And Homophobic Video

A person claiming to be one of the UC Berkeley students behind a racist, sexist, and homophobic video that went viral has apologized and is pleading for forgiveness.

The video allegedly showing the student spewing offensive remarks was shared on Twitter Friday (Dec. 6) and immediately went viral, prompting the university to investigate, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“I don’t think they should have rights at all,” the man in the video says, referring to African-Americans, the Los Angeles Times reports. “They’re like women.”