Tom’s Surprise: Hillary Clinton

Secretary Hillary Clinton called it “a pleasure to be back on” the Tom Joyner Morning Show “and a part of this big surprise” send off for Tom Joyner. Hearing her voice on the line left everyone is speechless, including Kym and Sherri. Clinton jokes that since the crew got to “the real president Clinton on yesterday,” so she decided that she “ought to show up today.”

Clinton thanks Tom for everything he has done, especially being part of their efforts in the “90s and beyond.” She is “so grateful” to Tom for spreading good and factual news and so “excited” about everything Sybil will be doing next.

Tom’s favorite memory with her is dancing down the soul train line together in the white house with her for the Mandela reception.

Also On Black America Web: