Families Of 3 Black Fathers Killed By Police In One Week Hire Lee Merritt

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt has represented numerous families of victims of police violence, including Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson. He recently gained three more clients. The attorney tweeted that he has been hired by the families of three Black men who were killed by police in the same week. Aside from being victims of police violence, the three men were all fathers.

Merritt wrote on Twitter, “I’ve been hired by 3 black fathers murdered by police this week. #CameronLamb (Kansas City, MO 12/2); #MichaelDean (Temple, TX 12/3); #DemetriusWilliams (Marshall, TX 12/5).”

He also added, “The U.S. policing culture of brutality & incarceration is a GENOCIDE. This is a human rights struggle.”

Cameron Lamb, 26, was shot by police as he sat in his car in Kansas City, Missouri on Dec. 2. The car was in his own backyard. Police have offered very few details but the family believes it was a case of mistaken identity, according to Fox 4.

Michael Dean, 28, was shot in the back of the head by police in Temple, Texas on Dec. 3 during a traffic stop. Police have offered very few details about the shooting but his family maintains he was unarmed and they are demanding the unidentified officer be fired, Temple Daily Telegram reports.

Demetrius Williams, 31, was shot and killed by police on Dec. 5 in Marshall, Texas. KLTV reports, “He was shot while SWAT agents were serving a narcotics search warrant at a Marshall residence.” The family is demanding answers and, as of now, police have released very few details. Deputies and police involved in the incident were placed on the ever popular “administrative leave.”

Merritt is working with all three of their families to hopefully recieve justice for these men.

