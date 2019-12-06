Tom’s Surprise: India Arie

Among those who want to tell Tom how much they love him is India Arie! She thanks Tom for giving her the opportunity of a lifetime to sing with her all time favorite artist, Stevie Wonder. They sang together at a Sky Show and then went to Tom’s house for a meal. Tom recalls her performing her hit “I Am Not My Hair” for the very first time ever at that Sky Show!

Arie tells Tom “watching you really enjoy the music” makes getting up at 3 am to do the TJMS worth it every time. The crew always made her feel “special” and “heard.”

