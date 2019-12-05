Tom’s Surprise: Tichina Arnold

This guest is on a number of Tom’s favorite shows and has a partner in crime that she sometimes hosts award shows with. Tom guessed right and it’s Tichina Arnold! Tom is so excited to talk to her and tell her that he has watch “every show” that she’s on. She woke up early just to talk to Tom because she’s appreciates him so much.

The very first Fantastic Voyage she went on she ended up on stage with Common! She has so many great memories over the last 20 years and she feels so “honored” to have been a part of the TJMS. She wants to leave Tom be telling him, “I love you, and I respect you” and she’s so thankful for all that he has done.

