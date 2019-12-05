Tom’s Surprise: Skip Murphy

Tom and this guest go way back, he even gets to sit in the big chair when Tom is out. It’s Skip Murphy! He’s the voice you hear during the holidays when Tom is off and he’s been a huge part of the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Back in 1993 when the TJMS became syndicated, Tom called Skip and asked if he wanted to take his place on the local radio show. Skip tells Tom, “you put me on Google,” and thanks him for his support over the years. The one piece of advice he has for Tom is to “take that Microphone” after the last show and “drop that mic so hard,” that it’s “the mic drop heard around the world!”

