Meek Mill Shares PSA Dedicated To Unarmed Teen Fatally Shot By Pittsburgh Police [Video]

Meek Mill has shared an emotional public service announcement dedicated to Antwon Rose II, who, at age 17, was fatally shot by an East Pittsburgh officer on June 18, 2018.

Following the shooting, Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide. After a 4-day trial, he was acquitted on all counts.

Rose had no significant criminal record prior to his death and was an honor roll student at Woodland Hills High School. His story was the inspiration behind the PSA rapper Meek Mill released to bring attention to police brutality.

The PSA, released Wed. (Dec. 4), through Meek’s record label, Dream Chasers, is told with the help of Rose’s mother, Michelle Kenney, and calls for better relations between law enforcement and the urban communities they serve.

“My hope is this PSA will inspire people to come together and create change in our communities,” Meek said in a statement. “Our country needs more communication and understanding–not hate and division–so it’s important that we collectively start the conversation and work to leave a lasting impact for future generations.”

“We are in this together. #EveryonesChild,” the message on Dream Chasers Records’ Twitter page said along with the PSA.

Kenney describes her son in the PSA as “intelligent, funny, entertaining, so quick-witted.”

“As he got older he decided he wanted to be a chemical engineer,” Kenney added.

“It’s heartbreaking because he didn’t get a chance to be an adult,” she continued.

Kenney, who previously worked as a clerk for a police department in 2010, said her son “hung out with police officers, he hung out with their kids.”

“I knew he didn’t have an issue with authority, so I never imagined that there would be an issue,” she said. “I have friends that are police that I know would give me the shirt off their backs. I have family members that are police. I saw all of the good that they do.”

As noted by Complex, the video is the second PSA to come from the Responsibility Program, which is lead by Roc Nation’s Team ROC.

“I’m very grateful that Meek Mill and the DreamChasers put this PSA together about Antwon and highlighted the need for universal respect,” Kenney said. “To make our communities better, we must show each other more love, care, generosity and empathy. I’m proud that Meek is using his platform to send that positive message and honor my son.”

