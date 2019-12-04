Kanye West Says Dr. Dre Agreed To ‘Mix My Beats’ After He Dropped ‘An Album For God’

Kanye West says he was finally able to achieve his dream of having Dr. Dre mix his beats only after he made the shift from secular music.

During his most recent Sunday Service in Lynwood, California, Kanye explained to the crowd how he ended up joining forces with Dre on the forthcoming sequel to Ye’s gospel album “Jesus Is King.”

“Jesus Is King is my first clean album. I used to spend all my time trying to make my beats be mixed as good as Dr. Dre,” Ye says in a clip shared by TeamKanyeDaily. “Who knew all I had to do was do an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my beats? Spend your time on God, and he’ll handle the rest.”

The rapper also touched on cancel culture and asked the crowd: “What if God canceled us?

“Cancel culture. Does this look like canceled to you? What if God canceled us? We can’t let the internet control our minds … No matter what type of press they wanna put up … God has already won the victory. Jesus has already won the victory.”

Lynwood Mayor José Luis Solache called Ye and his Sunday Service cult “empowering.”

“After reading some of your comments coming in on my FB and IG Live feed this morning, it was apparent that neither he or his message is everyone’s cup of tea,” Solache wrote on Instagram (see the post above). “Honestly, the service was empowering and in the moment all I thought about was about the power of the gospel and how it can change all of us … Kanye was nothing but respectful and down to earth. In his world, all I need and hope from him — as your Mayor — is that he remembers a little town in California called Lynwood, where he was treated with respect and kindness.”

In related news, Ronny J, who co-produced “Everything We Need” on Kanye’s “Jesus Is King” album, teased fans with what the duo are working on.

“Honestly, shout out Ye cause we definitely got some sh*t on the way – me, Dr. Dre, and Kanye,” Ronny told TMZ. “It’s something special. It’s something a little extra for the fans.” He added, “I was just in Wyoming working on it last week… Dre wasn’t there this time around… Dre’s working on some additional work from Jesus Is King.”

On November 18, Kanye and Dr. Dre uploaded the same photo from the studio to their respective Twitter accounts. The captions for the image read, “Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon.”