Stuart Scott’s Daughters Sue Aunt, Trustee Over Father’s Estate

The daughters of late ESPN host Stuart Scott claim they are being shut out of his will by the trustees in charge of their father’s finances, including their aunt.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Taelor and Sydni Scott filed suit against their aunt, Susan Scott, and Charles Silver, the co-trustees of the Stuart O. Scott Family Trust.

The teens claim the trustees refuse to handover to them Scott’s remains, and that they have failed to create an official estate or properly account for $800,000 worth of assets. The sisters also accuse the trustees sending their mother a bad check, that bounced.

Via The Blast:

Taelor and Sydni also claim Stuart’s former assistant was given $14,000 for a floor installation in her home, and $9,000 to his former girlfriend for a shopping spree at Barney’s New York around the time of his 2015 death.

The teenage girls claim the trustees told them to get a job when they asked about financial support for college, and believe the trustees have combed through social media to remove photos of them with their dad.

Taelor and Sydni are suing only for unspecified damages.

Scott died after a long battle with cancer in early 2015.

According to ESPN, at the ESPYS, shortly before his 49th birthday and following another round of cancer surgery, Stuart accepted the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and noted during his speech:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live.”

[youtube= In other news about the late sportscaster, ESPN announced they’ve officially designated Dec. 4 “Stuart Scott Day” in honor of the late SportsCenter anchor. Starting today, Tuesday, Dec. 3 through Dec. 14, ESPN will celebrate its 13th annual V Week For Cancer Research. Throughout the initiative, the network will work to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research across all ESPN platforms. One of the week’s new aspects is honoring Scott. According to the press release, ESPN will present content to highlight Scott’s love of life and perseverance in his fight with cancer. A limited-edition Stuart Scott t-shirt will be on sale starting Dec. 4, with all of its net proceeds benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research. HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE Also On Black America Web: [ione_media_gallery id="298469" overlay="true"] [ione_media_gallery id="298469" overlay="true"]