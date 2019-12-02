Terry Glenn Jr., Son Of Late NFL Star, Dies From Drug Overdose On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day was tragic for the family of Terry Glenn Jr. because the son of former Pro Bowl and All-American receiver Terry Glenn, died of an accidental drug overdose.

Sadly, the news comes approximately two years and a week after the elder Glenn tragically died in a car accident on his way home from a Dallas Cowboys game.

Reports say Glenn Jr., 22, was reportedly found unconscious in a bathroom by his family on Thanksgiving. They were in Columbus, Ohio, where Glenn Sr. attended college at Ohio State.

Glenn Jr. was immeasurably affected by the loss of his father, particularly around this time of the year. Ironically, Glenn sent two tweets on Thursday morning remembering his father, who died at 43.

I miss him so much. ☝🏽 this time of the year is the hardest by far man… this was his holiday and the last one got cut short right before we were allllll gonna be together… really just wonder why — Terry Glenn (@TerryGlennJr) November 28, 2019

Thanksgiving was my dads favorite game to play in as a Cowboy 😔 and you best believe ya boy was always right there in the stands ✊🏽😇 — Terry Glenn (@TerryGlennJr) November 28, 2019

As noted by Yahoo Sports, Glenn Sr. worked his way up from a walk-on at Ohio State to become a Biletnikoff Award winner and 1995 and the seventh overall pick in 1996. He eventually won Super Bowl XXXVI with the New England Patriots in 2002 and later played for the Green Bay Packers (2002) and Dallas Cowboys (2003-07).